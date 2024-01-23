Tyler man arrested in fatal stabbing

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2024 at 5:48 am

TYLER – A man was arrested for murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Smith County on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in the 400 block of CR 34 near Tyler after a 911 call reported a stabbing around 5:15 p.m. When the deputies arrived they found the victim, identified as Noe Luna, 43 of Tyler, had already been taken to a local emergency room by family. Luna reportedly succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

Letierus Drew, 23 of Tyler, was identified as a suspect during the preliminary investigation, according to authorities, and witnesses told them Drew was not welcome inside the home but had allegedly forced his way in and got into a physical fight with Luna. Drew was booked into the Smith County Jail where his bond was set at $500,000.

“Drew allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Luna in the chest,” authorities said in a release. “Luna immediately fell to the floor and was unresponsive to family members.”

According to his arrest warrant, Drew told authorities in an interview he had been staying at the house for over a week with his girlfriend, but had been locked out of the home after she left for work that day and was told he could not come in without her.

Drew allegedly said that after forcing his way inside, he pulled out his pocketknife “but blacked out,” according to the warrant.

Go Back