19-year-old arrested after seriously injuring teen in ‘drug dispute’

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2024 at 6:07 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY – A 19-year-old was arrested after a shooting in Mount Pleasant over an alleged drug dispute according to our news partners at KETK. According to police, Shaun Michael Brown was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into jail on a combined $100,000 bond. The shooting reportedly happened around 8:49 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lupine Road. Upshur County deputies and investigators said that an 18-year-old male from Mount Pleasant was “shot multiple times during the course of a drug related dispute over payment for marijuana.”



Officials said evidence at the scene indicated that another person, who went to Lupine Road with the victim, was also a target, though he was uninjured. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities recovered a firearm at the scene along with “several ounces of marijuana that had been strewn about the crime scene during the dispute.”

