New Head of School at Brook Hill School

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2024 at 4:45 pm

BULLARD – The Brook Hill School, which is a a private boarding school located in Bullard, has announced that Braxton Brady is their new Head of School. According to our news partner KETK, Brady is the current Head of School at Evangelical Christian School in Memphis, Tennessee. He also has a Master of Arts from the Covenant Theological Seminary in Missouri.



“This announcement marks a significant moment in the life of our school, and we are confident that Braxton’s leadership will further elevate Brook Hill and our mission to educate the next generation for Christ and His kingdom,” acting Head of School and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Stephen Dement said.

Brady is said to join Brook Hill July 1.

