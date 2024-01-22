US, UK stage multiple airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen

US, UK stage multiple airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi militants in YemenPosted/updated on: January 22, 2024 at 3:46 pm
(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. and U.K. on Monday staged airstrikes against multiple targets in Yemen aimed at stopping Iran-backed Houthi militants from attacking ships in the Red Sea.
The White House has insisted the airstrikes have been effectives despite repeated Houthi attacks.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
