Arrest made in the stabbing death of a Tyler man

TYLER – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office a man Sunday in fatal stabbbing in Smith County. According to our news partner KETK, 23-year-old Letierus Drew of Tyler was charged in the death of 43-year-old Noe Luna , also of Tyler. Deputy reports say the incident happened about 5:15 p.m.Sunday as it reported on a 911 call. When law enforcement arrived at Luna’s homeon CR34, they found he had been taken to the ER by family. Luna died of his injuries some hours later.



In the initial investigation, witnesses identified Drew as a suspect. They also reportedly said that Drew was not welcome in Mr. Luna’s home. There was a struggle, Drew allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Luna in the chest.

For his part Drew, Drew told authorities in an interview he had been staying at the house for over a week with his girlfriend, but had been locked out of the home after she left for work that day and was told he could not come in without her.

Drew was booked into the Smith County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

