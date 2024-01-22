Today is Monday January 22, 2024
Supreme Court allows Border Patrol to remove razor wire Texas placed at border

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2024 at 2:46 pm
Rudy Sulgan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- A narrowly divided Supreme Court on Monday sided with the Biden administration in a tense dispute over the Texas-Mexico border and razor wire fencing installed by the state that had prohibited federal border agents from performing their duties.

The court, by a vote of 5-4, cleared the way for federal agents to remove the wire, which administration officials and immigration advocates had called dangerous and inhumane.

The Department of Homeland Security has also argued that the state's activities interfered with clear federal supremacy in setting border enforcement policy.

The Supreme Court's order did not elaborate on the decision. It means federal border agents can resume full control of the contested border area while litigation continues.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh said they would have denied the administration's request to lift a lower court injunction that was blocking removal of the wire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

