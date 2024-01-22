SpaceX plans to open $15M shopping center, restaurant in Texas

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2024 at 12:53 pm

BROWNSVILLE – KXAN reports that SpaceX is planning to open a $15 million shopping center and restaurant in Brownsville, Texas, according to state records. The Texas Department of Licensing shows filings for two new constructions in Brownsville by the Space Xploration Tech Corp, commonly known as SpaceX. The first is an $8.9 million project called RioWest, which will include a grocery store, retail shops and a cafe. The location of the 11,200-square-foot project is 40998 Quick Silver Avenue. The second project, also called RioWest, is a restaurant with 3,500 square feet of indoor dining space. The $6.1 million project will also include an outdoor deck overlooking the Rio Grande located at 50520 Rio Grande Drive. The start dates for both projects are listed as March 14 with a completion date of Dec. 31.

