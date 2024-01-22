Today is Monday January 22, 2024
ktbb logo


The fourth ‘Expendables’ movie tops the heap for 44th annual Razzie Awards

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2024 at 11:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Courtesy The Razzies

It's that time of year again: A day before Hollywood celebrates its best of the year with Oscar nominations comes the salute to the worst, the nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards. 

The fourth Expendables movie, Expend4bles, led the pack with seven nominations, followed by The Exorcist: Believer with five, tied with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

On the not-so-superhero side, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania tied Shazam: Fury of the Gods with four, and the horror film Meg 2: The Trench earned three.

The 44th annual Razzie "winners" will be unveiled on the now traditional "Oscar Eve," Saturday, March 9.

Here are the nominations: 

WORST FILM
Expend4bles
The Exorcist: Believer
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST ACTOR
Russell Crowe - The Pope's Exorcist
Vin Diesel - Fast X
Chris Evans - Ghosted
Jason Statham - Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight - Mercy

WORST ACTRESS
Ana de Armas - Ghosted
Megan Fox - Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek - Magic Mike's Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez - The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren - Shazam! Fury of the Gods

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Cattrall - About My Father
Megan Fox - Expend4bles
Bai Ling - Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu - Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson - Five Nights at Freddy's

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Michael Douglas - Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson - Confidential Informant
Bill Murray - Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as "The Pope") - The Pope's Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone - Expend4ables

WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any 2 "Merciless Mercenaries" - Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans - Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum - Magic Mike's Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of...Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST DIRECTOR
Rhys Frake-Waterfield - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green - The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed - Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh - Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley - Meg 2: The Trench

WORST SCREENPLAY
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of...Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC