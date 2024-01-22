Today is Monday January 22, 2024
Regina Georges unite: Rachel McAdams introduces ‘Mean Girls’ musical star Renée Rapp on SNL

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2024 at 10:04 am
NBC/Will Heath

Rachel McAdams has been absent from the recent Mean Girls reunions and the new musical movie, but she showed her support in a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

McAdams introduced Renée Rapp, who portrayed Rachel's Regina George both on Broadway and in the movie — and made her musical debut on SNL.

Rapp performed "Not My Fault," her Mean Girls soundtrack collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, who made a surprise appearance of her own, popping out of an oversized cake.

Megan — who declares herself "the black Regina George" in the track — drove the point home by posting a recreation of the famous "pointing Spideys" meme with Rapp, Rachel and herself.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



