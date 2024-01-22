Former Mabank Fire Department member dies

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2024 at 9:01 am

MABANK — The Mabank Fire Department shared that Wayne McKenzie, a longtime member of the department, died on Wednesday, Jan. 17. According to our news partner KETK, McKenzie was 63-years-old and served with Mabank Fire Department for 31 years. According to an obituary from Moorhead Funeral Home, McKenzie was a hard worker who loved the outdoors, animals, construction and restoration. “We are saddened to hear of the loss of a great man and firefighter. We pray for his family at home and the Mabank Fire Department as they mourn the loss of a husband, father, friend, and brother. Rest easy brother, we will take it from here.” McKenzie’s obituary said that he worked at Southern Methodist University for 22 years before working in Mabank and then with Kaufman County until he died.

