Eagles reportedly fire demoted defensive coordinator Sean Desai

ByTIM MCMANUS

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles have fired demoted defensive coordinator Sean Desai, according to multiple reports.

Desai, 40, was hired by Philadelphia in February to replace Jonathan Gannon, who became head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Nick Sirianni demoted Desai in favor of Matt Patricia following blowout losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in early December that dropped the Eagles to 10-3.

The change to Patricia, however, made things worse, as the defense yielded 30 points on average over its last four games, including 32 points in a wild-card playoff loss at the Tampa Bay Bucs.

The Eagles allowed the third-most points per game during the regular season (25.2) and ranked 30th in red zone and third-down defense. They allowed 35 passing touchdowns, second most in the league.

Desai got his first NFL job with the Chicago Bears (2013 to 2021), rising from quality control coach to position coach to defensive coordinator. He served as an associate head coach and defensive assistant with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 before taking the job in Philadelphia.

