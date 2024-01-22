Today is Monday January 22, 2024
ktbb logo


Stabbing in Austin leaves one person dead and two injured

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2024 at 4:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – A man was arrested under suspicion of stabbing three people in a north Austin residence. Sunday morning. Austin Police Department’s interim police chief, Robin Henderson, said one person died and two others were taken to the hospital with stab wounds from a home in north Austin early Sunday morning. A stabbed man called the police for help. Police arrived and found a man holding a knife and an injured female. Three officers opened fire, striking the suspect. Officers discovered the body of a woman in the house and three children. The injured female and children were escorted by police out of the home. The suspect and victims were taken to hospital.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC