Stabbing in Austin leaves one person dead and two injured

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2024 at 4:16 am

AUSTIN (AP) – A man was arrested under suspicion of stabbing three people in a north Austin residence. Sunday morning. Austin Police Department’s interim police chief, Robin Henderson, said one person died and two others were taken to the hospital with stab wounds from a home in north Austin early Sunday morning. A stabbed man called the police for help. Police arrived and found a man holding a knife and an injured female. Three officers opened fire, striking the suspect. Officers discovered the body of a woman in the house and three children. The injured female and children were escorted by police out of the home. The suspect and victims were taken to hospital.

