Breaking News: Ron DeSantis ends presidential campaign before New Hampshire primary

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2024 at 4:23 pm

Breaking News: Ron DeSantis ends presidential campaign before New Hampshire primary – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was hailed for much of last year as a rising Republican star, is ending his presidential campaign after he failed to overtake rival Donald Trump in polling or in the early vote of the 2024 race. Read More

Go Back