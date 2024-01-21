Today is Sunday January 21, 2024
Overton ISD football player injured in ‘serious accident’

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2024 at 2:49 pm
OVERTON – Overton ISD football player injured in ‘serious accident’KETK reports that the Overton Independent School District said that Cristian Rodriguez, a student and football player, was injured in a “serious accident” on Friday night. According to the district, Rodriguez underwent surgery on on Saturday. Overton ISD has scheduled a meeting in the high school library at 5 p.m. on Sunday to pray and make cards for Rodriguez. n update that Overton ISD shared on Facebook said that Rodriguez’s surgery went well and that there is more optimism for his recovery.



