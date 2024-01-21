Katy ISD sends parents permission slips for children to attend book fairs

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2024 at 2:39 pm

HOUSTON – According to the Houston Chronicle, Katy ISD parents said they were surprised this week to receive school district emails asking them to sign permission slips for their children to attend book fairs. It’s common for school districts to notify parents about book fairs and ask them to send money with their children on particular days, but parents in Katy ISD must now give express permission for their children to participate, according to a Wednesday email from the district that was provided to the Chronicle.

“Participation in the book fair is voluntary, and parents must opt-in students in order for them to purchase books and other items included in the book fair,” the email said. Permission slips for the book fair were included in the email.

