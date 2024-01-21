Polling shows Texans favor unions

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2024 at 7:36 am

AUSTIN — KXAN-TV reports that recent polling by the Texas Politics Project suggests that 64% of Texans have a positive view of labor unions. Nineteen percent of respondents said they think unions are bad for workers, and 16% had no opinion.

Factoring in 2022 data from TPP, Texans’ views on labor unions are increasingly favorable.

Overall union favorability shows 64% positive, 19% negative and 16% no opinion. (Courtesy Texas Politics Project)

Texas AFL-CIO President Rick Levy said that the public and elected officials should “stop and reflect” on the findings.

“It’s a reflection of what’s going on in Texas right now. There’s such an upsurge of workers coming together to advocate for themselves and better working conditions, benefits, pay, etc,,” Levy said. “There’s so much of a political culture that is opposed to the unions and workers coming together, that I think the findings are really, really important.”

Labor union favorability, broken down by respondents’ party affiliation. (Courtesy Texas Politics Project)

Half of Republicans polled said they think unions have a positive impact, and 85% of Democrats agreed.

He also issued a call to elected officials: workers need a “fair shot” at success.

“We’re looking for a state government that is trying to bring people together to solve our problems, as opposed to divide people to preserve their own power,” Levy said. “Pursue legislation and a culture in this state that values every single individual, regardless of where they come from or what their line of work is. All work has dignity, all workers are worthy of respect.”

