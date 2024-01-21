Today is Sunday January 21, 2024
Tyler home total loss after fire

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2024 at 7:29 am
TYLER – Tyler home total loss after fireSmith County Emergency Services District 2 confirmed that a home on Holiday Hills Circle was a total loss after it caught on fire on Saturday. According to SCESD2, and our news partners at KETK, the first firefighters on the scene observed heavy fire conditions. The fire was also reportedly burning in trash and grass nearby the home. SCESD2 said they responded to the scene with 14 personnel, four engines, three tender trucks and two command trucks along with 10 volunteer firefighters. The Red Cross has been called into assist the family, according to SCESD2.



