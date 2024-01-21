Today is Sunday January 21, 2024
ktbb logo


Texas man pleads guilty to kidnapping teen whose ‘Help Me!’ sign led to rescue

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2024 at 12:13 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a 13-year-old girl who was rescued in California last year when a passerby saw her hold up a “Help Me!” sign in a parked car. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California says 62-year-old Steven Robert Sablan of Cleburne admitted in a plea agreement that he sexually assaulted the victim while driving her from Texas to California. The girl was rescued in July in Long Beach — south of Los Angeles — after a passerby alerted police after seeing her hold up the piece of paper with the handwritten desperate plea for help.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC