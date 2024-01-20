Traffic stop leads to arrests for drug possession

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2024 at 4:09 pm

PALESTINE — The Palestine Police Department arrested two men after conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday near West Oak Street and San Jacinto Street and located drugs and a glass pipe. According to our colleagues at KETK, the Palestine PD conducted a traffic stop at around 8:34 p.m. and identified the driver as Jason Barnes, 48 and a passenger as Clinton Moore, 37 both of Palestine.

Police said Barnes had an outstanding felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance and was taken into custody. Officers then conducted a search of the car where they reportedly found suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle that weighed a total of 14.97 grams.

During the search of the vehicle, officials allegedly located a glass pipe inside a styrofoam cup that Moore had been holding in an attempt to conceal it. Officers then also reportedly found Alprazolam prescription medication that weighed a total of 5.43 grams, concealed inside another cup.

Barnes and Moore were taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and two charges of possession of a controlled substance.

