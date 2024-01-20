Ken Paxton spent $2.3M in campaign cash on legal fees

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2024 at 11:10 am

AUSTIN – The Houston Chronicle reports that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton paid over $2.3 million in legal fees to defend himself against impeachment last year, his latest campaign finance report shows. The third-term Republican was impeached by the GOP-majority Texas House in May for allegedly accepting bribes and abusing the power of his office to help a friend and campaign donor.

The state Senate, also led by Republicans, voted to acquit him months later. The filings show Paxton dipped into his campaign account to cover the legal costs, giving the majority of the money — or about $1.7 million — to Hilton Stone PLLC, the firm created by former Texas solicitor general Judd Stone and former chief of civil litigation at the attorney general’s office Chris Hilton.

About $200,000 went to Scheef & Stone where attorney and Republican Texas House candidate Mitch Little works, while $100,000 went to lead attorney Tony Buzbee and $250,000 went to the other lead attorney, Dan Cogdell. The payments appear to cover only a fraction of his legal costs. In Paxton’s fundraising appeals following the trial, he said he owed $4 million total for his legal defense. His campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how much more he expects to pay and when he plans to pay. Meanwhile, Paxton railed against the Texas House for delaying disclosure of the costs of impeachment, which he and his defense lawyers cast as politically motivated. “I have racked up an enormous legal bill of $4 MILLION,” he wrote in an email to supporters this fall. “While the Texas House was able to foot the bill of their investigations to the taxpayer, I had to break the bank just to get justice for an illegal impeachment scheme orchestrated by establishment forces working against us.”

