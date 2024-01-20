PUC refuses ERCOT rules for battery sites

AUSTIN – The San Antonio Express-News reports that state utility regulators shot down efforts by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to impose new rules on large-scale battery sites, siding with operators who decried the grid operator’s rules as costly and discriminatory. The unanimous decision by the Public Utility Commission of Texas came after five months of contentious discussion among ERCOT, its regulator and battery operators that reached new heights ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

It was touched off by a report from the grid operator intended to show grid-level batteries were unreliable without stricter rules. Texas battery operators, seven of which wrote letters ahead of the meeting opposing all or parts of the proposal, weren’t the only ones not buying it.

“This presentation that ERCOT put together shows me one thing, really, and that is that every resource fails,” said Commissioner James Glotfelty. “So, singling out ancillary services providers of battery storage is discriminatory. Gas plants fail. Nuclear plants fail. Coal plants fail.” In its last-ditch effort to persuade regulators its proposed rules were necessary, ERCOT highlighted a day in August and another in September when it said batteries didn’t maintain a high enough state of charge, calling them “real-life examples” of shortfalls by battery systems in deploying power reserves. In responses filed ahead of the meeting, several companies argued ERCOT cherry-picked the data. And the Sierra Club Lone Star Chapter filed testimony saying traditional generators — gas and coal — had higher rates of failure on the dates ERCOT highlighted based on the grid operator’s own data. Commissioners ultimately voted 3-0 for an order that allows ERCOT to collect data to learn more about how batteries operate. But it nixed penalizing battery operators over how much juice is in their batteries. The commissioners said existing penalties used when any type of power source fails to deliver on what they promised were sufficient for batteries, as well.

