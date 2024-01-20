Today is Saturday January 20, 2024
Man arrested in shooting incident in Marshall

January 20, 2024
MARSHALL – Man arrested in shooting incident in MarshallOur colleagues at KETK say that Marshall PD has reportedly arrested one man following a shooting incident.Earnest Lee Cooks, Jr., 18 was arrested on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of deadly conduct discharging a firearm.

The Marshall Police Department was investigating a confrontation between eight to 10 individuals that reportedly escalated into an exchange of gunfire between two teenage groups on Friday.

According to police, multiple houses and vehicles were struck during the shooting at around 1:09 p.m. in the 300 block of Cedar Street near North Franklin Street. Officials said no injuries have been reported at this time.



