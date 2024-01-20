Man arrested in shooting incident in Marshall

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2024 at 10:52 am

MARSHALL – Our colleagues at KETK say that Marshall PD has reportedly arrested one man following a shooting incident.Earnest Lee Cooks, Jr., 18 was arrested on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of deadly conduct discharging a firearm.

The Marshall Police Department was investigating a confrontation between eight to 10 individuals that reportedly escalated into an exchange of gunfire between two teenage groups on Friday.

Marshall Police were searching for man wearing ‘army gear,’ carrying rifle

According to police, multiple houses and vehicles were struck during the shooting at around 1:09 p.m. in the 300 block of Cedar Street near North Franklin Street. Officials said no injuries have been reported at this time.

