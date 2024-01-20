Today is Saturday January 20, 2024
ktbb logo


Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama barred by doctors from playing back-to-backs

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2024 at 6:28 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Spurs star rookie Victor Wembanyama missed his sixth game of the season when San Antonio played at the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

The 19-year-old Wembanyama suffered a sprained ankle on Dec. 23 at Dallas, and the Spurs have been cautious with him since then. The reason for his absence was listed as “rest” on the Spurs’ injury report.

“No, it’s not rest, it’s doctor’s orders,” coach Gregg Popovich said. “He’s been working on his body and he has got a minutes restriction and is not allowed to play back-to-backs right now.

“It will probably change very soon but for now, we have to abide by that restriction.”

San Antonio will play again Saturday at Washington.

Wembanyama, the 7-foot-3, 230-pound No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft, is averaging 19.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 35 starts.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC