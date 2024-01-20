Titans interview Lions coordinator Aaron Glenn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans spoke to Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Friday night, making him the ninth candidate interviewed virtually in their search for a new coach.

The Titans announced they wrapped up their interview with Glenn after interviewing Philadelphia offensive coordinator Brian Johnson earlier Friday.

Glenn will be coaching with Detroit on Sunday in the NFC divisional round against Tampa Bay. He has been the Lions’ defensive coordinator since 2021 and was recently the top pick of an NFL Players Association survey of players as the league’s top coordinator.

He also has coached defensive backs in New Orleans and was assistant defensive backs coach in Cleveland. Glenn, a defensive back, was the 12th overall pick by the Jets in 1994 out of Texas A&M and played 15 seasons. He also played for Houston, Dallas, Jacksonville and the Saints and was named to three Pro Bowls.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk promised to cast a wide net in replacing coach Mike Vrabel, who was fired on Jan. 9 after six seasons.

Johnson coached quarterbacks for Philadelphia in 2021 and 2022 before taking over as offensive coordinator in 2023. He started coaching in 2010 at Utah, where he played quarterback. He also coached at Mississippi State and Florida.

The Titans interviewed Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Wednesday night and a pair of offensive coordinators Thursday in Thomas Brown of the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans’ Bobby Slowik.

They also interviewed Antonio Pierce, who was hired Friday as the Las Vegas Raiders’ coach. Tennessee also spoke to Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

No NFL team can interview coaching candidates employed by other teams in person until Monday after the divisional round of the playoffs.

