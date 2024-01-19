New lawsuit aims to remove Smith County Clerk

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2024 at 4:39 pm

TYLER – A lawsuit aimed at removing Smith County District Clerk Penny Clarkston from office was filed earlier this month. According to our news partner KETK, JoAnn Fleming through her attorney states Clarkston should be removed citing the following alleged offenses:

-Neglect of duties

-The issuing of subpoenas outside her legal authority

-Warrants issued untimely or without proper authority

-A mishandling of jury duty including the refusal to summon a panel and not paying jury fees

-Falsifying filings

Clarkston served her first term at the position back in 2019. During a meeting, it was mentioned in a report that these concerns have been raised in various court discussions. The report specifically highlighted the district clerk’s refusal to summon jurors as ordered, which has caused significant dissatisfaction. It was alleged that juries were being formed much larger than requested, which further added to the concerns. Additionally, the meeting record revealed another issue regarding juror payments. It was stated that there have been instances where potential jurors were informed by Clarkston that the county had no funds to pay them. Furthermore, jurors who requested payment were denied by Clarkston.

