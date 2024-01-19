WR Davis, CB Benford among Bills players ruled out for playoff game vs Chiefs

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2024 at 4:16 pm

BUFFALO (AP) Buffalo receiver Gabe Davis and cornerback Christian Benford, both starters, will miss the team’s AFC divisional playoff game against Kansas City on Sunday because of knee injuries.

Bills coach Sean McDermott also said Friday that backup safety Taylor Rapp (calf) and backup linebacker Baylon Spector (back) won’t play against the Chiefs. Davis caught 45 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He caught eight passes for 201 yards against the Chiefs in a playoff loss two years ago. Benford had 54 tackles and two interceptions in the regular season.

Davis and Rapp will miss their second straight games. Spector, who was starting in place of Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), and Benford were hurt during a 31-17 playoff-opening win over Pittsburgh on Monday. Dodson carried no designation on the injury report Friday, a strong indicator that he’s cleared to return against the Chiefs.

McDermott was not ready to rule out starting LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) yet. Bernard was hurt Monday and listed as questionable for the game. Also questionable are nickelback Taron Johnson (concussion), punter Sam Martin (left hamstring) and cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee). Johnson was limited in practice all week and remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

