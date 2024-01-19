Today is Friday January 19, 2024
Sports Illustrated’s publisher terminates most of staff in mass layoff

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2024 at 12:43 pm
Marko Geber/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Sports Illustrated employees were notified on Friday that their jobs were being terminated.

The Sports Illustrated union posted on X: "This is another difficult day in what has been a difficult four years for Sports Illustrated under Arena Group (previously The Maven) stewardship. We are calling on ABG to ensure the continued publication of SI and allow it to serve our audience in the way it has for nearly 70 years."

The magazine is owned by Authentic Brands Group.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



