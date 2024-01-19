Woman sentenced to prison for defrauding elderly man

WILLS POINT — A Wills Point woman was sentenced to federal prison for fraud violations to an elderly victim and ordered to pay $47,236 restitution. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, Lisa Lynn Smith, 62, pleaded guilty to wire fraud on an elderly Plano man “by telling him lies about urgent personal and family expenses that she was facing.” Reportedly, Smith also told the victim she would be receiving a lawsuit settlement of over $2.5 million, and would use the settlement money to pay him back. Smith’s lawsuit settlement however, did not pay that amount. Prosecutors said the victim allowed Smith to use their credit card but was not told the specific expenses, that included rented cars, personal and family expenses. Smith was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison on Thursday.

