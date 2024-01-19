Today is Friday January 19, 2024
Tyler PD investigating after man shot in leg

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2024 at 5:47 am
Tyler PD investigating after man shot in legTYLER — According to out news partner KETK the Tyler Police Department is investigating the scene where a person was shot in the leg and another wounded. According to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, on Thursday at around 4:49 p.m., Tyler PD was dispatched to a shooting in the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue. One victim was reportedly shot in the leg and taken to a hospital and a second person was reportedly also shot but taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle. Erbaugh said the two victims appear to be from the same incident that police believe was between them and a possible third person. The investigation remains active and police officers are still on the scene. Erbaugh said more information will be shared as it becomes available.



