Marshall police searching for armed man

Posted/updated on: January 19, 2024 at 5:45 am
Marshall Police searching for armed manMARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department has issued a warning of a man described as wearing “army gear” and carrying a rifle who reportedly fired one shot in the air. According to our news partner KETK, Marshall PD is actively searching in the West Rusk and Adkins area but have not located the man at this time. Officials urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to 911. They ask people to remain indoors if they are in the vicinity and to avoid the area if possible. Authorities said they will update the public as more information becomes available.



