Today is Thursday January 18, 2024
Trump files brief with Supreme Court before arguments on whether 14th Amendment disqualifies him from office

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2024 at 5:03 pm
(WASHINGTON) -- Donald Trump on Thursday filed his brief with the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of the justices hearing arguments next month about whether the 14th Amendment's "insurrection clause" disqualifies him from being president again.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



