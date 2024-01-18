Today is Thursday January 18, 2024
ktbb logo


Hunter Biden agrees to deposition with lawmakers after resisting subpoena in impeachment probe

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2024 at 4:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden will sit for a deposition with the House Oversight and Judiciary committees on Feb. 28, the committee chairmen said in a statement on Thursday, after weeks of back and forth with the younger Biden's legal team.

Hunter Biden had been subpoenaed to sit for a closed-door deposition in the Republican-led impeachment inquiry into the president but said he would testify only in a public forum and previously castigated the probe as "illegitimate."

He faced a contempt vote for his refusal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC