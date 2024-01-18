Hunter Biden agrees to deposition with lawmakers after resisting subpoena in impeachment probe

January 18, 2024

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden will sit for a deposition with the House Oversight and Judiciary committees on Feb. 28, the committee chairmen said in a statement on Thursday, after weeks of back and forth with the younger Biden's legal team.

Hunter Biden had been subpoenaed to sit for a closed-door deposition in the Republican-led impeachment inquiry into the president but said he would testify only in a public forum and previously castigated the probe as "illegitimate."

He faced a contempt vote for his refusal.

