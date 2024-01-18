Inside the Legacy Media Bubble.

Two amazingly small pieces of real estate, one each in Washington, D.C. and in Midtown Manhattan, comprise one of the most comfortable cloisters in all the world.

Within about a square mile in each of these two cities sit the workplaces of the legacy media. Together, these areas comprise a bubble that is occupied by mostly attractive people who are well paid and intensely cosseted.

Let’s call it the “Legacy Media Bubble,” or “LMB.” It truly is a bubble and if you can manage to land a job there, it’s one of the cushiest places to work in all the world.

There are many perks attendant to the LMB. You make a lot of money. You have access to celebrities and politicians at the highest levels. You get a good table at the nicest restaurants. And you get perhaps the greatest perk of all: near total exemption from the consequences of being wrong.

That exemption is huge. If you or I get things wrong enough, long enough, not only do we lose our jobs, but the reputation that attaches to being wrong for long follows us as we seek other employment.

But not so inside the LMB.

For example, the Trump-Russia collusion story that the legacy media promoted breathlessly and endlessly for three years (beginning immediately after having been spectacularly wrong about the 2016 election) and for which some LMB members received Pulitzer Prizes and the like, turned out to be a total crock. Never mind that the evidence upon which the story was premised was flimsy to the naked eye. The denizens of the LMB ran with it anyway until it blew up in their faces.

Yet, there was no reckoning. Certainly, no apology.

The same for their pointed refusal to even consider the possibility that Hunter Biden’s laptop was, in fact, exactly what it appeared to be.

There’s another thing about working in the Legacy Media Bubble. You get to be superior. Because of your high income and your celebrity and your access to people to which ordinary folks will likely never get within a thousand yards, you get to look down your nose. You get the delicious pleasure of condescension. You get to be secure in your certainty that only people in your rarified circles are competent to have opinions as to how the country should be run.

Donald Trump might very well win the Republican nomination for president in 2024. If so, the Legacy Media Bubbleheads will lay into him with renewed and righteous fury. They will vigorously amplify every fault. They will studiously ignore every virtue.

But don’t think it’s Trump they’re after. Don’t think it’s Trump they loath. Trump is only a symbol – a manifestation.

Their true loathing is reserved for you – you tax-paying, hard-working, church-going member of an ever-shrinking middle class. You, an unlettered peasant, who would presume to call out the tiny cohort of insufferable elites who have made a hash of everything they’ve touched – and yet somehow still believe that they are better than you.

