Appeals court rules Texas’ book rating system unconstitutional

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2024 at 4:41 pm

AUSTIN – KVUE reports that on Wednesday, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans blocked the controversial Texas law, which would have required booksellers to rate books, from going into effect, saying that it violated the First Amendment. House Bill 900, dubbed the Restricting Explicit and Adult-Designated Educational Resources Act (READER), was passed during the 88th regular legislative session. It would’ve banned public school libraries from acquiring explicit books and other materials. The law would have required book vendors to assign ratings to books based on depictions or references to sex. Under HB 900, booksellers wouldn’t be allowed to sell any books deemed sexually explicit to school districts, and districts wouldn’t be allowed to buy from booksellers that don’t use state-mandated ratings to classify the books.

Books that were rated “sexually explicit” would be removed from shelves. Books that referenced sex but are part of a required school curriculum would be rated “sexually relevant” and parental permission would have been required for students to check them out. The owners of BookPeople in Austin and Blue Willow Bookshop in Houston, along with three national trade associations and a legal defense organization, were the plaintiffs who originally sued the state, claiming that READER violated their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights. Texas appealed after the initial ruling from a district court that ruled the law unconstitutional. In July 2023, Blue Willow Bookshop owner Valerie Koehler told KVUE she felt the law – which went into effect in September 2023- was too vague. She was concerned it would put her bookstore out of business because the law would have required booksellers to rate books before they sold them to schools by April 1, and selling books to schools makes up a large portion of her business.

