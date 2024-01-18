UT Tyler engineering students win 30K

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2024 at 4:40 pm

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler Thursday announced two teams of their mechanical engineering students won a total $30,000 through the Department of Energy Innovation Competition. According to our news partner KETK, the students were selected by the DOE for developing projects that will help their communities have clean energy.



In March the teams move from concept to the progress phase. In the progress phase, the teams have a chance to get more funding to move their projects forward. Students participating from UT Tyler are, Pedro Montano, Rafael Reyes and Diego Diaz. Their project is called Greener CASA. Greener CASA promotes energy efficiency through partnership.

Dr. Nael Barakat, UT Tyler professor and chair of the mechanical engineering department said in a press release, “We are very proud of our mechanical engineering students and faculty who continue to make a global and national impact through initiating and leading socially responsible engineering projects that demonstrate a strategic goal of their education.”

The energy innovation competition will conclude with an impact phase. Teams that advance to this phase will be competing for a share of the $100,000 grand prize.

