Southside Bank opens new office in Dallas

Southside Bank opens new office in DallasTYLER – Southside Bank has announced the opening of a new loan production office in Dallas at 5949 Sherry Lane, Suite 1055. the office officially opened on January 16 and will primarily serve clients in the Dallas area.

This new office adds to the bank’s 15 locations throughout North Texas, and Lee Gibson, Southside’s President and CEO says it further demonstrates Southside’s commitment to growing their North Texas presence.

Southside Bank is headquartered in Tyler, with approximately $7.97 billion in assets. They currently operate 55 branches and a network of 73 ATMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, and Houston areas.



