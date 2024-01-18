City moves forward with next steps for Downtown Improvement Project

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2024 at 9:26 am

TYLER — On Wednesday, Jan. 10, the Tyler City Council approved continuing the professional services contract, in the amount of $2,379,480, with Fitzpatrick Architects and Halff for the Downtown Improvement Project. The companies will handle the architectural and engineering services for the project’s design/plan production, bidding, and construction. For the past nine months, collaborative efforts between the City, Smith County, Fitzpatrick Architects, and Halff resulted in finalized design plans for Downtown Tyler. The design was reviewed at a joint meeting with the Smith County Commissioners and City Council. It was also discussed with the Main Street Board and businesses located Downtown. The next steps include developing plans for bidding on the project and construction management during the duration of the project.

The Downtown Improvement Project will be broken into two phases due to the construction schedule and complexity of each phase. Halff will handle phase one, which will include everything within the right-of-way along Erwin Street, Broadway Avenue, Ferguson Street and College Avenue. Fitzpatrick Architects will cover phase two for the design and construction of the West Park (“The Square”), along with overseeing both projects as general project coordinator.

Construction for phase one is expected to start in the fall of 2024. The contract includes public engagement through stakeholder meetings, public presentations and an informational website, which is being developed and will be available here. The website will be updated throughout its duration to keep community members informed of the progress. During the project, the consultants will assist the City in creating an internal Downtown District Standards guidebook for public spaces for the use of this project and future downtown projects.

