Sellers scores 24 points, UCF pulls away late to beat Texas 77-71

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2024 at 5:52 am

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jaylin Sellers had 24 points, Shemarri Allen scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and UCF rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to beat Texas 77-71 on Wednesday night.

UCF trailed 59-46 with 11:59 remaining before holding Texas to four made shots — all from 3-point range — the rest of the way. The Knights finished the game on a 24-9 run.

Max Abmas’ 3-pointer gave Texas its last lead, 68-67, with 4:29 remaining. Sellers and Allen then scored four points apiece during a 10-3 surge to end it.

Texas made just two of its last 10 shots in the final six minutes. The Longhorns shot 68% (17 of 25) in the first half but cooled to 34.5% (10 of 29) in the second.

Sellers was 7 of 12 from the floor that included a pair of 3-pointers, and he made all eight of his free throws. Allen also had seven assists. Darius Johnson added 11 points for UCF (11-5, 2-2 Big 12). C.J. Walker and Omar Payne chipped in 10 points apiece.

Ithiel Horton scored 20 points to lead Texas (12-5, 1-3). Abmas and Dillon Mitchell each added 15 points.

Texas built a 44-32 halftime advantage, and Horton’s jumper stretched the lead to 55-40 with 14:30 remaining. Allen scored five straight points and Sellers capped the 14-3 surge with consecutives jumpers that gave the Knights a 67-65 advantage before pulling away.

UCF is on the road against fifth-ranked Houston on Saturday.

Texas, which has lost three of its last four games, hosts No. 9 Baylor on Saturday in the first of six straight games against teams ranked in the top 25. The Longhorns had been ranked in the AP poll for 36 consecutive weeks before falling out on Monday.

