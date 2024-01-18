No. 5 Houston snaps 2-game skid with 77-54 win over No. 25 Texas Tech

HOUSTON (AP) — Life on the road in the Big 12 was not kind to No. 5 Houston last week.

No. 25 Texas Tech learned the same lesson on Wednesday night as Houston returned the favor.

Jamal Shead scored a career-high 29 points and also had 10 assists, J’Wan Roberts added 12 points and the Cougars snapped a two-game losing streak with a 77-54 win over Texas Tech.

Shead scored 15 first half points, shooting 6 for 9 from the field as Houston (15-2, 2-2 Big 12) led 38-29 at the half. He finished 12 of 16 from the field and either scored or assisted on 22 of the Cougars’ 33 field goals.

“I missed my first three shots, and coach (Kelvin Sampson) just told me those were good shots, keep taking them,” Shead said. “The opportunity kept presenting itself, so I kept taking them. It wasn’t really me taking it upon myself, the opportunity was just there.”

Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland was complimentary of Shead.

“I thought Shead was not going to lose this game. No matter what,” McCasland said. “It looked like his will to win, his physicality on both sides of the ball, his maturity, his leadership and just couldn’t be more impressed with the way he competed. He looked like the best guard in our league today.”

The Cougars, who have now won 15 straight at home, were coming off losses at Iowa State and TCU last week. Houston shot 52% and had a 40-8 advantage in points in the paint.

“This league is brutal,” Sampson said. “That was the No. 25 team in the nation. I’m sure people are going to overreact at their place like ‘What happened to you guys? Why’d you struggle?’ It’s the road in the Big 12. Teams lose. Good teams lose on the road in the Big 12, and good teams win at home in the Big 12. We’re no different than everybody else.”

Kerwin Walton scored 18 points and Pop Isaacs added 12 points for Texas Tech (14-3, 3-1), which had its nine-game winning streak snapped. The Red Raiders shot 37% and were 11 of 27 on 3-pointers.

“You got to tip your cap to them because they had lost two close games, and you play on the road in this league, it’s difficult,” McCasland said.

Trailing 12-9 with 12 minutes remaining in the first half, Houston went on a 13-0 run to open a 22-12 lead on a 3-pointer by L.J. Cryer with 7 1/2 minutes remaining.

Houston opened the second half with a quick 8-0 spurt to up its lead to 46-29 on a dunk by Ja’Vier Francis with 16 minutes remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: Texas Tech missed an opportunity for another marquee win. The Red Raiders fell to 1-3 in Quad 1 games this season.

Houston: The Cougars last lost three straight games Jan. 14-21, 2017. … Houston improved to 5-2 in Quad 1 and 2 games this season. … Houston turned 14 Texas Tech turnovers into 17 points.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Hosts No. 20 BYU on Saturday night.

Houston: Hosts Central Florida on Saturday.

