TCU women’s basketball cancels 2 games due to player shortage

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2024 at 5:45 am

ByABC News

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU’s next two games have been canceled because the team does not have enough available players due to injuries, the school announced Wednesday.

The Horned Frogs (14-4, 1-4 Big 12) were scheduled to play at No. 7 Kansas State on Wednesday night and at No. 24 Iowa State on Saturday.

TCU said the cancellations were a result of injuries within the program and “ensure the health and safety of the program’s student-athletes.” Under Big 12 rules, a school unable to field a team will forfeit the contest if no extraordinary circumstances exist.

As a result, Iowa State and Kansas State each will be credited with a win in the conference standings and TCU will pick up two losses. Overall records will not be impacted, per NCAA policy.

The university also took to social media on Wednesday to say that the women’s basketball program would be holding open tryouts this week to look for walk-on players interested in joining the Horned Frogs for the remainder of the season.

TCU point guard Jaden Owens suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee against Houston on Saturday and will miss the rest of the season. Ten players saw action in that game.

Senior Sedona Prince also is sidelined indefinitely after suffering a broken finger in early January.

The Horned Frogs’ next game is scheduled for Jan. 23 at home against UCF.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

