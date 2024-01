Glass Rec Center closed due to water leak

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2024 at 6:33 pm

TYLER– The Tyler Parks and Rec announced on Wednesday that the Glass Recreation Center is closed until further notice due to a water leak. According to our news partner KETK, officials say the water at the center has been shut off and the center will be closed until the situation can be accessed. The Glass Recreation Center say they will provide updates when they get more information.

