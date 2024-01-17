Multiple water main breaks in kilgore fixed

Today is Wednesday January 17, 2024
Multiple water main breaks in kilgore fixedKILGORE – Kilgore city officials report that five water breaks that were discovered Wednesday morning have been fixed. According to our news partner KETK, the breaks were found around 10:15 a.m. on Longview Street and Kay Street were repaired by 5:15 p.m. The city wants to remind homeowners to call city crews to turn off their water and to not get into their meter box. They wrote in a release, “If you have a personal shutoff installed as part of your repair from this freeze, the city will waive the fee for turning off the water.”

The city of Kilgore website also has a trash pickup update. You can find that here.



