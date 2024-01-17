Rusk Rural Water Supply posts boil water notice

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2024 at 4:32 pm

RUSK – Because of a water main leak, the Rusk Rural Water Supply has issued a boil water notice. According to our news partner KETK, the notice is for users off of FM 1248 and the following country roads: 2102, 2102, 2103, 2107, 2109, 2110, 2111, 2115, 2117, 2118, 2119, 2120, 2121, 2201, 2202 and 2217. Officials ask that water usage be limited to necessary use, and to bring any water to a rolling boil for two minutes before use or consumption. Rusk Rural Water Supply said they will notify customers when the boil water notice is lifted. Any questions regarding the water notice, call Rusk Rural Water Supply at 903-683-6178.

