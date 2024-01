60-year-old dies in Shelby County custody

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2024 at 3:37 pm

SHELBY COUNTY – Our colleagues at KETK report a 60-year-old man died in custody in Shelby County, the sheriff’s office said. James Jackson of Center died at approximately 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The Texas Rangers were called in and are investigating the death.

