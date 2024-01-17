TxDOT is cleaning up after the big freeze

January 17, 2024

TYLER – With severe winter conditions subsiding, TxDOT is asking drivers to be aware of their workers as they go about their day. With TxDOT working hard to treat roads, bridges and overpasses, they are also responsible with whats left after the freeze has gone. Jeff Williford, Public Information Officer for Tyler’s TxDOT District said, “Clean up, just from the granular material and things we put out. Branches, like I said before. We’ll work on clean-up of those, moving them from the roadway. Keep that in mind when you see us out, even after these events, to give us room ”



Williford added that there have been incidents in Texas where people don’t monitor their speed in work zones and the end result can be dangerous.

