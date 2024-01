Multiple water main breaks in Kilgore

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2024 at 2:51 pm

KILGORE – With the icy winter weather letting up, Kilgore city officials report three water main breaks. According to our news partner KETK, two of the breaks are on Longview Street with the third on Kay Street. Repairs are expected to take most of the day. Kilgore police said on Wednesday that there are still some scattured patches of ice, along with some black ice, on the roads.

