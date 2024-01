Cruz endorses Trump for President

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2024 at 2:32 pm

WASHINGTON – Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) made his endorsement of former President Trump official Tuesday night, just one day after the former president won the Iowa caucuses. “I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President. Now is the time for us to unite to oust Joe Biden and save our country from the Democrats’ destructive agenda,” Cruz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “To help us win this fight, please make a donation right now to support me and President Trump as we work together to defeat Joe Biden & Save America. Make a strong statement with your support,” he said, alongside a link to donate to Trump’s campaign. Cruz joined with at least 23 other U.S. senators who have endorsed Trump in the GOP presidential primary. The Texas senator has endorsed Trump in his two other election bids in 2020 and 2016.

Go Back