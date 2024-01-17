Whataburger opens 1000th restaurant

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2024 at 2:29 pm

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express-News reports that Whataburger opened its 1,000th restaurant Tuesday as the San Antonio-based burger chain continues expanding nationwide. Locations in Atlanta — the first inside the city’s perimeter — and Yukon, Okla., pushed it to the milestone. The former is owned and operated by Whataburger, while the latter is owned and run by franchisee Vibe Restaurants. “I want to offer a big thank you to our incredible guests and dedicated family members for helping us get to this historic moment. Their unwavering loyalty and enthusiasm are the reason for our long-lasting success,” Whataburger President and CEO Ed Nelson said in a statement.

