Today is Wednesday January 17, 2024
ktbb logo


Whataburger opens 1000th restaurant

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2024 at 2:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express-News reports that Whataburger opened its 1,000th restaurant Tuesday as the San Antonio-based burger chain continues expanding nationwide. Locations in Atlanta — the first inside the city’s perimeter — and Yukon, Okla., pushed it to the milestone. The former is owned and operated by Whataburger, while the latter is owned and run by franchisee Vibe Restaurants. “I want to offer a big thank you to our incredible guests and dedicated family members for helping us get to this historic moment. Their unwavering loyalty and enthusiasm are the reason for our long-lasting success,” Whataburger President and CEO Ed Nelson said in a statement.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC