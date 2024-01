Thousands without power in East Texas

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2024 at 10:21 am

TYLER – With cold weather lingering Wednesday morning, about 5,177customers in East Texas are without power as of 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Our news partner KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. You can find that list here.

Go Back