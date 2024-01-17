King Charles to undergo surgery on enlarged prostate, palace says

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2024 at 10:19 am

King Charles III departs after attending the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. CREDIT: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- King Charles III will undergo surgery next week to be treated for an enlarged prostate, according to Buckingham Palace.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the palace said in a statement. "The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

